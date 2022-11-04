Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $152,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.3 %

AEO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

