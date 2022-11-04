WeBuy (WE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.03 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00021704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $201.03 million and $1.57 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.31973712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012488 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

