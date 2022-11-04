Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNK opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.