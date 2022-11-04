Wedbush Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,750. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

