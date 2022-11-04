Wedbush Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $75.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

