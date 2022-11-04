Wedbush Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 328,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

