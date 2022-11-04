Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 461,121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

