Wedbush Weighs in on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.24 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $919.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 80.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

