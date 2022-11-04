WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. CIBC decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

Shares of TSE:WELL traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.92. 209,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,228. The company has a market cap of C$662.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$7.18.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,639.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

