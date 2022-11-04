Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $90.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axonics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

