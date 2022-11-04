Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,261,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

