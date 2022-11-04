WEMIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88.59 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $509.29 million and approximately $88.59 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.4288774 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $38,099,218.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.