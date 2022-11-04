Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
WFSTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.1 %
WFSTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 52,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
