Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Westlake stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.85. 17,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,162. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

