Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF remained flat at $17.95 during trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.