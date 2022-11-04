Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

LON WPM opened at GBX 2,750 ($31.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,936.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,828.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,032.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,540 ($29.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($46.69). The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,300 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.