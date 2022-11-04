William Blair Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($6.86) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

CVNA opened at $12.52 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $307.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

