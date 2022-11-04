William Blair Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.76) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.10). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.73) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

