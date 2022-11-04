William Blair Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.05 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

