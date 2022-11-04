WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,272. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

