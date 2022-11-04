Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

