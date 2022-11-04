Windham Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

