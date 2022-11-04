Windham Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 455,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

