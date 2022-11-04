Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.06. 17,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 663,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

