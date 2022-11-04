Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($42.78) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,759.29.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

