Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 604.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Workiva by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

