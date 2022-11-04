WOW-token Price Hits $0.0456 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. WOW-token has a market cap of $455.96 million and $282.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01708878 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005806 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026053 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041380 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.01866295 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
