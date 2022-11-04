WOW-token Price Hits $0.0456 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. WOW-token has a market cap of $455.96 million and $282.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01708878 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.01866295 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04567723 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $236.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

