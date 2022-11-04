WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($8.44) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99) in a research report on Friday. ING Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,316. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

