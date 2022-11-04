WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 864

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($10.98) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 850 ($9.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.84) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $871.75.

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. 2,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,316. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in WPP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in WPP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WPP by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

