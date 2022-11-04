Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,253 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

