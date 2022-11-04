Wrapmanager Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

