Wrapmanager Inc. Has $778,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

NGG traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

