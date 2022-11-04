Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

