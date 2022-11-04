Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,920 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

