Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 298,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828,376. The stock has a market cap of $293.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

