Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 773 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

