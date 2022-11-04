Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 6,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,021. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,360,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $349,930. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.