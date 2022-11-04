Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $128.92 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $128.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $357.29 or 0.01686093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,441,478 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

