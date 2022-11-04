Xcel Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

