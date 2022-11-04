Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $15.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 35,040 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $18,914,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

