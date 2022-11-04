XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $61.61 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $61.61 million and $569,577.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.18 or 0.31845602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012437 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,303 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

