Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.00 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $203,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

