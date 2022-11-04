Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.65 at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$7.10 to C$6.65 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.98.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE YRI opened at C$5.58 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

