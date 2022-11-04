YETI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for YETI in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

YETI Stock Up 2.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

