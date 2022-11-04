YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.4 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,117. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.