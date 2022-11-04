Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

