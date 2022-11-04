YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Tops $1.01

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $220.56 million and approximately $912.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00604172 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $488.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

