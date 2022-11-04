Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises about 1.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $77,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 5,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,931. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $103.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

