Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, October 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €24.74 ($24.74) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a one year high of €49.86 ($49.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.12.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

