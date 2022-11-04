Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares were down 17.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

